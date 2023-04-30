Bodycam video: Officer-involved shooting at Arlington area apartment

Warning: Video contains content that some may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is learning more about a shooting incident where a man jumped out the window of a two-story apartment in the Fort Caroline area last month before being shot by officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police released bodycam footage of the incident this week.

On April 30, 2023, officers responded to The Square apartment complex located at 5959 Fort Caroline Rd. in reference to a report of intruders inside 23-year-old Darius Robinson's apartment.

Robinson's mother called the sheriff's office around 4:50 a.m. to report a call she had just received from Robinson explaining the events, and told police he had locked himself in his bedroom.

A JSO dispatcher called Robinson shortly after obtaining his phone number from his mother. He confirmed with the dispatcher that he could still hear people inside his apartment and that he was armed with a gun.

Officials repeatedly asked Robinson to leave his apartment, but he reportedly refused. An officer arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. and went to the back of the apartment to which he could not see any evidence of the armed men claimed by Robinson through the apartment's windows.

At 6:26 a.m., the officer was still positioned at the back of Robinson's apartment when he heard glass breaking. Moments later, police say Robinson jumped from his apartment window about 15 feet to the ground, and fired a round from his handgun he was armed with.

The officer reportedly fired three shots, striking Robinson.

Robinson fell to the ground and began crawling toward the officer to the officer yelling, "help, help, help," and was handcuffed. The other officers present called paramedics while the officer who fired the shots began rendering aid to Robinson.

Robinson was taken to a local hospital thereafter in stable condition. Officers still on scene, entered Robinson's apartment and found no additional people inside.