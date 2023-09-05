Police: Suspect caught after woman shot in shoulder on Jacksonville's Westside

A person was shot at the intersection of 103rd Street & Monroe Smith Street Tuesday morning. The suspect has been caught as of 1:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was shot and is in serious condition at Lambing Street off of 103rd street, according to the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the victim was a woman who was shot in the shoulder.

She was driving when she was shot at, according to police.

Officers established a perimeter, and they were able to capture the suspect.

At least five side streets were blocked off around 12 p.m., with officers with assault rifles on the other side.

Officers in combat gear as well as an armored vehicle were seen on site.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not spoken on what happened, telling First Coast News they're waiting until it's resolved.

Earlier in the day, officers were farther up 103rd street, about three blocks before Duval Charter School at Westside.

The school was put briefly on a code red, according to their spokesperson.