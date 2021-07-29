Man shot in head on Jacksonville's Southside Wednesday night, in critical condition

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday outside the Beachwood Apartments on the Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Southside man is in the hospital in critical condition after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was shot in the head outside an apartment complex Wednesday night.

JSO patrol officers and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were called to the 2900 block of Beachwood Boulevard around 8:05 p.m. for a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

JFRD crews took the victim to the hospital for treatment, JSO said. The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scent Unit are handling the investigation.

Police said based on information they have collected so far, it appears that the victim was in the parking lot of the Beachwood Apartments with another man when an argument took place. During the argument, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim, JSO said. Police said they do not know how many shots were fired.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and they have a person of interest in custody to be interviewed as well as several possible witnesses that are being interviewed to determine their involvement.