1 dead, 1 injured in Mid-Westside shooting

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday night in the 1500 block of Ella Streert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting Friday night on the Mid-Westside of Jacksonville.

At about 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Ella Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where he later died, JSO said.

Another victim took himself to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police. The severity of his injuries is not known, however, he did require surgery.

Both victims were hanging out in the area when a dark-colored sedan pulled up. At least two subjects got out of the car and opened fire on the victim, JSO said. After the shooting, the subjects returned to the car and left the scene.