1 injured in shooting in Normandy Estates area, police searching for suspected gunman

The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the 11 block of Emilys Walk Lane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after a shooting Monday afternoon in the Normandy Estates area of Jacksonville.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 1100 block of Emilys Walk Lane East.

Officers found that a man had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man's injuries required surgery, police said.

Witnesses said the victim and the shooter had an argument over a tool that escalated to the shooting, according to the JSO.

Police are searching for the shooter, who is described as a man in his late-30's. He is 6'2'' and 200 lbs with black hair and a grey beard, JSO reported. He fled the scene of the shooting in a burgundy pickup truck.