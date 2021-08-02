Man shot driving on I-95 in St. Johns County, sheriff's office says

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the only description of the shooters are two Black males in a gray or silver sedan.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on I-95.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was driving north on I-95 with his girlfriend when a vehicle with two Black males inside pulled alongside of him. The victim told police someone inside the vehicle opened fired.

The victim pulled off to a rest area near County Road 210. Eventually, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The girlfriend was not hurt.

The sheriff's office said the suspect's vehicle, identified only as a gray or silver sedan, continued north towards Duval County.