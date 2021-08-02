City issues cease-and-desist order against Jacksonville fragrance factory

International Flavors and Fragrances on Lane Avenue was by three residents sued last month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More action is being taken against the Jacksonville fragrance factory accused of releasing a 'sickening' odor.

The city of Jacksonville issued a cease-and-desist order against International Flavors and Fragrances on Lane Avenue in December.

Jacksonville's Environmental Quality Division cited IFF (also known as IFF Chemical Holdings) late last year for odor violations. Three residents, who said "vile, sickening" odors emanating from the plant have destroyed their quality of life, also sued the company last month.

First Coast News is waiting on the company's comment on the cease-and-desist order.

In the past, company officials have denied any connection between their factory and the odor, saying it was "highly improbable from IFF could be responsible for the complaints there."

Later this month Councilwoman Randy Defoor plans to have a Zoom town hall meeting with major players in this including IFF, the City of Jacksonville, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Division of Environmental Protection.