Man dead after early morning shooting in Trout River area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting shooting in the Trout River area early on Wednesday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m., police arrived at the intersection of Trout River Boulevard and Lem Turner Road to find an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

There were traffic delays on Lem Turner Road between Bayview and Campus Avenue after the incident that have since cleared.

This is an active investigation. Police did not share any suspect information.