Men hold teller at gunpoint while demanding money at Windy Hill area bank, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a reported bank robbery on Wednesday morning in the Windy Hill area.

A panic alarm went off at TD Bank, located at 9715 Gate Parkway, around 8:40 a.m., according to police. A man in all black clothing allegedly walked up to the bank teller with a gun before demanding money. A second man was pacing around the bank, possibly acting as a lookout.

After the men got the money, they left in a car. Using surveillance video, police were able to determine what direction the suspects went.