Hakeem Robinson (Ksoo) trial date delayed due to father testifying

Robinson’s lawyer requested to have the trial postponed due to the prosecution’s addition of his father, Abdul Robinson Sr., as a witness.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published April 8, 2022

The date for the Hakeem Robinson trial was postponed Tuesday.

Robinson’s lawyer requested to have the trial delayed at a pretrial hearing, citing the prosecution’s addition of his father, Abdul Robinson Sr., as a witness, with the new discovery materials involved.

The judge granted the motion. The state did not object.

The next pretrial date for each of his murder cases will be July 19.

Robinson is the Jacksonville rapper, Ksoo. In Mach, he was indicted for first-degree murder in two cases. In both, the victim was a rival Jacksonville rapper: Charles McCormick (aka Lil Buck, killed in January 2020) and Adrian Gainer (aka Bibby, killed in February 2019).

Robinson has pleaded not guilty.

Court records show Robinson Sr., 51, has agreed to testify as a witness for the state in the McCormick case.