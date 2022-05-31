Man in critical condition following Tuesday shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

The man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle, police say, however, they do not believe it was a drive-by shooting at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Tempest Street in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they located an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police say he was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle, police say, however, they do not believe it was a drive-by shooting at this time.

JSO says officers have identified a person of interest in this crime, but that person is not currently detained. They said no additional information could be released about the person of interest.

There is no concern of danger to the community at this time, police say.

JSO says its Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.