Man injured in Saturday night shooting in Murray Hill area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Saturday night in the Murray Hill area.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block Edgewood Avenue South after receiving a call about a shooting, according to the JSO.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound in his extremity, police said. First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were unable to find the scene of the shooting itself, JSO said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.