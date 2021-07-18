Man injured in Saturday night shooting in Murray Hill area

The shooting happened in the area around the 1100 block of Edgewood Avenue South before 8:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Saturday night in the Murray Hill area.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block Edgewood Avenue South after receiving a call about a shooting, according to the JSO.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound in his extremity, police said. First responders took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were unable to find the scene of the shooting itself, JSO said.

The shooting remains under investigation.