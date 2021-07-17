JSO: 2 injured after shooting in Brentwood

The shooting happened in the 200 block of West 23rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are expected to be OK after being shot in the Brentwood area Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to reports of numerous gunshots heard in the area of West 23rd Street and Silver Street around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

The man told police that a dark-colored vehicle drove by and shot him.

While officers were on scene a second victim showed up at a local hospital and informed authorities that she was shot at the same location on West 23rd Street.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are canvassing the area and multiple possible witnesses have been detained as they wait to be interviewed by officers.

Police have no information on a suspect or suspect vehicle at this time