JSO urging residents to use extra caution after reports of early morning 'ambush-style' attacks on women

During the attacks, the victims were forcefully grabbed from behind.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is urging residents to be extra cautious after receiving reports of a burglary and attempted sexual battery near Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard on Jacksonville's Northside.

During one of the incidents, the suspect entered a home through an unsecured window and attempted to sexually batter the victim before leaving the area.

JSO said investigators have also identified a series of early morning "ambush-style attacks" on women in and around the 11000 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

During these incidents, a young male reportedly hid in dark areas around structures and bushes in the area.

He then reportedly approached victims who were alone and forcefully grabbed them from behind. Each of the women involved in these incidents fought off the attacker and he ran away, police said. No significant injuries or further criminal acts were reported as a result of these incidents.

Police don't know if the reported attempted sexual battery and the series of attacks are related.

JSO is said they are sharing this information to "ensure the public is aware of the concern and to remind the community to always be aware of their surroundings."

Police are urging residents to use exterior lighting to minimize dimly lit areas and avoid distractions such as cell phones while traveling to and from the area.

Additionally, they are encouraging residents to make sure their doors are locked and windows are secured.

JSO's Special Assault Unit is investigating these incidents.

Police are asking anyone having any information into these crimes, or anything seen as suspicious in the area to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.