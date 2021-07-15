Watch Live: Sentencing for man found guilty of shooting man, dumping body in Mayport

John Emory Wilson was found guilty in the first-degree murder of Dylan McCurdy back in May of 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of shooting another man in the head and dumping his body in the Mayport area in May of 2019 will learn his sentence Thursday.

Wilson now faces a mandatory sentence of life in Florida State Prison however, a formal sentencing hearing is required.

On April 1, 2019, homicide detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to Featherwood Drive to initiate an investigation after finding McCurdy deceased on the side of the road from a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness identified Wilson as a person of interest and provided information about the vehicle that dumped McCurdy on the road.

The next day, the same vehicle passed the detective as they conducted a witness interview, and a traffic stop was conducted. Wilson was the driver and was arrested on unrelated charges.

Despite apparent attempts to clean the car, police say McCurdy’s blood was found in several areas of the car and its passenger-side window was missing.

Other witnesses confirmed Wilson shot McCurdy and disposed of the crime gun prior to the traffic stop by throwing it into Sherman’s Creek from the Wonderwood Expressway.