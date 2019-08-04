The family of an Atlantic Beach man is trying to process who would harm their son.

Dylan McCurdy's parents say he was a loving soul who could make anyone laugh and was helpful to everyone he knew.

McCurdy was found dead on the side of the road in Atlantic Beach on Tuesday.

"I don't remember going over that bridge," Bruce McCurdy, Dylan’s father told First Coast News. "I was crying so hard, it was tough."

Every parent's fear came to life -- getting a call that their child is dead.

Nearly a week later, Bruce and Fay McCurdy still don't know why their son, Dylan was killed.

"It's the worst sick feeling, I thought it was bad when I had to bury my parents, this is nothing compared to it," said Fay McCurdy.

She is holding onto the positive memories of her 26-year-old son, someone who she says loved playing pranks, making people laugh and spending time with friends and family.

"He'd give you the shirt off of his back, and that smile just lit up a room,” Fay McCurdy said.

Dylan McCurdy was working as a contractor at Mayport.

He was found dead on the side of the 1100 Featherwood Drive South, about a mile from his home in Atlantic Beach.

JSO says that foul play is suspected.

His parents are hopeful that God and the work of police can bring them answers.

Fay McCurdy says her family is like a pie. A pie that was destroyed by one person's awful actions.

"You think you're only hurting a fourth of this pie or a piece of it, but it can take that whole pie and destroy it," she said. "You have a name to protect, that's what I tell my kids, so they have destroyed this pie and took our loved one away."

The McCurdy’s say the MAD DADS group has contacted them to help cope with Dylan's death. There is also a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.