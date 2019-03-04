The man who was found dead on the side of the road in Atlantic Beach last week had been identified by a local activist group.

MAAD Dads, a group that aims to stop the spread of violence in the Jacksonville community, has identified the victim as 26-year-old Dylan McCurdy.

MAAD Dads say that his family told them he was found less than two miles from their home. His family says that McCurdy grew up in Clay County and was a high school wrestler. He was training at Camp Blanding but was recently working for a contractor doing construction at the Mayport shipyards.

JSO says that patrol officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Featherwood Drive S. and found the man dead at the scene.

Viju Patel, a nearby resident says he was getting ready for bed when police knocked at his door asking what happened.

"They ask if I heard anything, any bumps, fights, somebody quarreling," Patel said.

Patel says he heard a car speeding down the street earlier in the night. He says he did not know the man found dead.