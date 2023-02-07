Man dead after shooting involving FHP at Busy Bee in Suwannee County

The man that was involved is dead and the trooper was not injured, says FHP.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a trooper-involved shooting at the Busy Bee gas station in Suwannee County Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the incident took place just before 5:30 p.m.

The man that was involved is dead and the trooper was not injured, says FHP. The trooper has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave pursuant to FHP policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is the lead law enforcement agency responsible to independently investigate this incident.