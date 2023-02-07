Man dead after shooting involving FHP at Busy Bee in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a trooper-involved shooting at the Busy Bee gas station in Suwannee County Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says the incident took place just before 5:30 p.m.
The man that was involved is dead and the trooper was not injured, says FHP. The trooper has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave pursuant to FHP policy.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is the lead law enforcement agency responsible to independently investigate this incident.
The investigation is still active, therefore FHP says no additional information will be released at this time.