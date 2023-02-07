x
Jacksonville man accused of threatening violence towards schools

Christopher Ciccone was arrested on charges of sending written threats to conduct a mass shooting.
Police say Christopher Ciccone, 32, was arrested after he allegedly threatened violence towards local schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is accused of threatening to conduct a mass shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the San Pablo Road area on Monday is response to someone threatening violence toward local schools, children and himself.

They identified the suspect as Christopher Ciccone, 32. Police say he was claiming to own various fully automatic weapons with large capacity magazines.

Police searched multiple locations and were able to take Ciccone into custody, according to a press release. He was arrested on charges of sending written threats to conduct a mass shooting.

