Man charged with manslaughter in Normandy Estates area killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man accusing him of killing someone Saturday in the Normandy Estates area of Jacksonville. JSO responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Christopher Houston, 31, has been charged with manslaughter, police announced Monday. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute.