Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in blunt-force trauma killing in Talleyrand

JSO says 47-year-old LaTerres Bryant was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Wednesday. On Monday, March 1, officers were called to the area of 3800 Franklin St. for a death investigation.

When police arrived, they found a man who died from blunt-force trauma, JSO says.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Their investigation led to Bryant being identified as the suspect, according to JSO.

Earlier this month, police told First Coast News the victim was a man in his 40s. The victim's brother was the one who called 911.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.