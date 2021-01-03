Foul play suspected in Tallyrand death, says Jacksonville police

Police say the victim is an adult in his 40s. The victim's brother was the one to call the police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dead man was found inside a home in the Tallyrand area Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Foul play is suspected.

The incident occurred in 3100 block of Franklin Street, near MLK Jr. Boulevard.

JSO says there are no suspects at this time.

The home is across from Long Branch Elementary. JSO said the investigation had no impact on the school.