Jacksonville man now charged with murder after baby dies from 2020 child abuse, court records show

An amended charges document filed Friday says 28-year-old Michael Strahm killed a family or household member. He was arrested in December 2020 for child abuse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is now charged with second-degree murder after a 7-week-old baby died following a December 2020 child abuse incident, according to court documents filed in Duval County.

An amended charges document filed Friday states Michael Strahm, 28, killed a family or household member. The document does not specify when the child died.

Although the amended charges document was filed last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office transparency site classified the incident as a homicide on Tuesday.

A prior court document from January 2021 said Strahm threw the victim against a wall four or five times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020, with a great amount of force; dropped the victim, causing her to hit her head on Dec. 11; and failed to seek medical attention out of fear.

The document also states when the child was examined, she "suffered from head injuries and seizures sufficiently severe to cause anoxic injury to the left side of her brain. Her physical examination revealed evidence of both physical abuse and neglect."

A JSO arrest report from Dec. 19 says Strahm confessed. He was originally arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.