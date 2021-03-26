Man charged with attempted murder in apparent road rage shooting in Arlington

A witness describes seeing the suspect driving aggressively around the victim's vehicle before the shooting took place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is facing attempted murder charges after an apparent road rage shooting in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

Hunter Fletcher, 25, was arrested during a traffic stop on Merrill Road after police found a victim in his vehicle on Arlington Road bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

JSO says officers heard multiple gunshots in the 6500 block of Arlington Road North just before 1 a.m. Officers immediately responded to the area, where they found a man who was shot one time near his vehicle.

According to the arrest report, the victim's vehicle had two bullet holes in the windshield and there were spent rifle casings in the road just ahead of the victim's vehicle.

The report says Fletcher used a semiautomatic rifle in the shooting.

The victim told police that a red older pickup truck aggressively pulled in front of him and slammed on brakes. A witness also told police he saw Fletcher's vehicle driving behind the victim's, aggressively pass the victim's, cut him off and slam on brakes, causing the victim's vehicle to stop, according to the arrest report.

Police saw the suspect's vehicle driving in a nearby neighborhood and pulled him over on Merrill Road, the report says.