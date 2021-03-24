JSO investigating shooting in Arlington that sent 1 man to hospital

JSO says what started as an altercation between two people on Arlington Road sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Arlington early Wednesday morning that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says officers heard multiple gunshots in the 6500 block of Arlington Road North just before 1 a.m. Officers immediately responded to the area, where they found a man who was shot one time near his vehicle, which had also been shot. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While officers were investigating, they found a person of interest nearby whose vehicle also had pulled holes, JSO says. Police say they believe all parties involved in the shooting appear to be identified and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.