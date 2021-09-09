JSO looking for man in connection to armed robbery investigation

Officers say the person pictured entered a business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the employees.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person who they say was involved in a business robbery in the Argyle Forest area last month.

On Aug. 24, patrol officers responded to a business robbery in the 6000 block of Argyle Forest Boulevard. Officers say the person pictured below entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the employees.

The person then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone who has any information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.