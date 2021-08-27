Lake City man sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for armed bank robbery

Demarcus Daniels robbed an Ameris Bank branch in Lake City in June 2020.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City man has been sentenced to 12 years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing a bank in June 2020.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Demarcus Daniels, 25, pleaded guilty on May 28, 2021.

Court documents say on the morning of June 24, 2020, Daniels robbed an Ameris Bank branch in Lake City.

Daniels attacked a bank employee as she unlocked the door to open the branch for the day. During the robbery, Daniels pointed a loaded .32 caliber pistol at the employee and demanded that she open the bank’s safe, authorities say.

After she opened the safe, Daniels removed approximately $310,200 in cash, according to court documents.

Daniels then attempted to escape by carjacking another bank employee, who drove away before Daniels could enter her vehicle. Daniels fled on foot, dropping some of the money in the parking lot as he ran.

He was apprehended shortly a short time later by the Lake City Police Department in a nearby office park, hiding behind a dumpster.

“The defendant in this case carefully planned a violent act in pursuit of his own personal gain and committed it with zero regard for his victims,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “American banks serve as the bedrock of the U.S. economy, and the FBI remains committed to working alongside our partners to aggressively pursue those who commit acts of violence against these institutions, and to seek justice for victims who are traumatized in the process.”