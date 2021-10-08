Jacksonville man hid murder weapon in friend's yard, warrant says

A woman told police her friend, Tyree Parker, told her about running and hiding from police after they say he shot and killed Caroline Schollaert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest warrant is revealing new details surrounding the investigation of a man police say shot and killed a Coast Guard member who confronted him during a car burglary in August.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Tyree Parker on second-degree murder charges after police say he shot and killed Caroline Schollaert. She confronted Parker while he was breaking into her car on Myra Street and pulled a gun on him, attempting to hold him until JSO arrived, police said. Parker then pulled out a handgun and shot Schollaert before running away, police said.

Schollaert later died from her injuries.

According to an arrest warrant, officers were called to 2703 Myra St. "in reference to an armed victim holding an auto burglary suspect at gunpoint who she found in her vehicle." The victim could be heard on the 911 call saying that the suspect was starting to run away when gunshots are heard, the warrant says.

Video and audio evidence obtained from the scene shows Parker shoot the victim in the driveway, the warrant says. Prior to the shooting, the same suspect was seen walking up the driveway to the victim's vehicle. After the shooting, video footage from a nearby business shows a shirtless man running on the sidewalk carrying something in his arms, the warrant says. The same man is then seen on video jumping from the edge of the bushes near the business and entering the passenger side of a Ford Edge, according to the warrant.

Witnesses on the day of the incident described seeing a man running away from the scene wearing a white shirt and cargo shorts and also wearing a blue head covering jumping several fences, the warrant says. Officers searched the area and found a white shirt and a blue head covering, as well as a blue strap to a bag hanging on a fence. Those items were sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for DNA analysis, and came back showing a mixed profile of three different people, a woman and two men, according to the warrant.

Police interviewed a woman who said she was not involved and told police that Parker, her friend, described running and hiding from the police on the date of the incident, the warrant says. Parker told the woman that he was picked up on the day of the shooting by a family member, according to the warrant. The woman showed police text messages from Parker from about an hour after the shooting saying "Bai the police looking for me, I'm hiding." Parker then texted the woman about hiding from the police and said "I had done shot somebody it was on gun draw. It was two ppl," the warrant says.

Police searched the woman's phone and found more messages from Parker asking her to hold his "bad" and talking about running away with her, the warrant says. He described hiding the "bad" in her back yard by a fence andtalked to her about detectives being at her home questioning her about what she told the police, the warrant says.

"I was waiting in the shed for them to leave by they ain't leave till after I had done left," Parker messaged the woman, according to the warrant, referring to the police on scene talking with her.

Police then searched the woman's back yard and found a blue bag by a fence, the warrant says. The bag was consistent with the blue strap found at the crime scene. Inside the bag, police found a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol and a wallet with Parker's driver's license, EBT card, Social Security card and credit card, which all had his name on them, according to the warrant. The firearm was test fired and the markings on the shell casings matched the shell casings recovered at the scene of the shooting, the warrant says.