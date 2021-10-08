JSO arrests suspect in Aug. 3 shooting death of Coast Guard veteran

The shooting happened at about 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 3 in the 2700 block of Myra Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old man for the shooting death of a Coast Guard veteran in the Riverside area.

The shooting happened at about 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 3 in the 2700 block of Myra Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At that time, 22-year-old Tyree Parker was burglarizing cars in the area, with eight total auto burglaries reported in the area that night, JSO Chief of Investigations TK Waters said.

Caroline Schollaert came outside to confront Parker when he was burglarizing her car, according to Waters. Schollaert pulled a gun on Parker and attempted to hold him until JSO arrive, who she had called earlier.

However, the Parker pulled a handgun on Schollaert and fired before fleeing the scene Waters said. Schollaert later died from her injuries.

The JSO launched an investigation into the homicide. Police released video and still photographs of the person they believed to be the shooter.

Eventually, investigators identified Parker as the gunman, Waters said.

The JSO secured an arrest warrant Monday night and began to search for Parker. He later turned himself into police custody, Waters reported. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Waters thanked both the community and the work of investigators to help solve the case.

'Without tips from the community, we would not solve these crimes," Waters said.