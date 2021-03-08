VIDEO: JSO searching for gunman in deadly Riverside area shooting

Investigators believe the victim approached the shooter during a vehicle burglary, JSO said. The subject responded by shooting the victim before fleeing the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is hoping to identify a subject caught on video that they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Myra Street in the Riverside area regarding a vehicle burglary. When officers arrived in the area, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the JSO.

First responders took the woman to a hospital where she later died, police said.

The only description officers have is the subject is a Black man. The subject believed to be the shooter was captured on video prior to the shooting, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is offering a $4,000 reward from the First Coast Crime Stoppers with another $5,000 from the F.O.P. Foundation.