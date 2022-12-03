Juvenile dead in shooting at apartment complex on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A juvenile is dead and a person is in custody following a shooting early Saturday at an apartment complex on Jacksonville's Westside. The shooting occurred at the Addison Landing Apartment Complex on 103rd Street. Police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

Police were called to the scene and detained several people in an apartment where they found a male teen dead. While officers were on the scene, they received another call at a different location where they located a person who said "he shot someone and wanted to turn himself in," police said.