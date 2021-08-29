JSO: Women standing in road hit by officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was rushed to a local hospital overnight after she was hit by a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vehicle.
The crash happened on West 45th Street on Sunday. JSO said the officer was driving down a poorly lit stretch of the road and began slowing down because of water in the road.
The officer then reportedly saw the 60-year-old woman standing in the middle of the road directly in front of the patrol car.
JSO said the officer was unable to stop and ended up hitting the woman.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A witness told officers they almost hit the woman as well.