JSO: Women standing in road hit by officer

The woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was rushed to a local hospital overnight after she was hit by a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The crash happened on West 45th Street on Sunday. JSO said the officer was driving down a poorly lit stretch of the road and began slowing down because of water in the road.

The officer then reportedly saw the 60-year-old woman standing in the middle of the road directly in front of the patrol car.

JSO said the officer was unable to stop and ended up hitting the woman.