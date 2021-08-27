Pedestrian killed, police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash in Moncrief area

The crash involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at Martin Luther King Parkway and Wilson Street. It happened between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., FHP said in a tweet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Moncrief area.

The crash involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at Martin Luther King Junior Parkway and Wilson Street. It happened between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., FHP said in a tweet Friday.

The victim was a 59-year-old man, according to an FHP report. He was standing or walking on the south shoulder of MLK Parkway when the right front of the vehicle hit him, the report says.

Troopers found multiple vehicle parts on the scene, the report says, indicating a possible vehicle description.

Troopers are now searching for a 2015 to 2021 white Dodge Challenger, similar to the one pictured below. It will have right front headlamp damage and right side windshield damage, as well as a missing right side mirror, FHP said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to dial *FHP. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.