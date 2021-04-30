Woman shot in jaw, taken to hospital after Murray Hill altercation

JSO said the woman shot went to a home where the homeowner had a restraining order against her. An argument led to her being shot, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Murray Hill area Friday afternoon.

At approximately 12:02 p.m., JSO received a call about a person shot in the 3100 block of College Street, police said. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her jaw one street over from where the shooting was reported.

The woman who was shot arrived at a home in the area where the homeowner had a restraining order against her, police said. An argument ensued, and it resulted in her being shot in the yard outside the home.

Police said the gunman was the brother of the victim's ex-boyfriend. Detectives have not yet spoken to him, according to JSO.

The victim then ran to the next street over, where witnesses found her and alerted the police.