3 injured after Sunday night shooting near Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting happened near Edgewood Avenue Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 5600 block of Avenue B.

Upon arrival, JSO says one adult man was located with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Two other adult men transported themselves to local hospitals for medical treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A motive for the shooting has not been established. Detectives from the JSO Investigations Division are investigating the case for further details.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.