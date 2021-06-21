JSO: Man fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in the Brentwood area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened outside a home in the 500 block of West 23rd Street, about a block west of Brentwood Park, JSO said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
First responders took the man to the hospital. Doctors told police the man has life-threatening injuries, according to the JSO.
At this time, there is no information on the suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.