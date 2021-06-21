JSO: Man fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Brentwood area

The shooting happened in the 500 block of West 23rd Street, about a block west of Brentwood Park, according to the JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in the Brentwood area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened outside a home in the 500 block of West 23rd Street, about a block west of Brentwood Park, JSO said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders took the man to the hospital. Doctors told police the man has life-threatening injuries, according to the JSO.

At this time, there is no information on the suspect.