JSO makes warrant arrest on the Northside

At approximately 11:21 p.m., police say the individual peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a SWAT situation on Dunn Avenue at New Kings Road Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., JSO officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Melody Lane in reference to a person who was wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant.

When officers arrived on the scene, they reportedly observed the wanted individual walk inside a home.



JSO says officers surrounded the residence and began to call inside for the person to safely exit and be taken into custody for the outstanding warrant.

At approximately 11:21 p.m., police say the individual peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.