Jacksonville police arrest man in connection to deadly 2020 shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged with murder for his alleged involvement in a 2020 shooting on the city's Westside.

Ronnie Johnson, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in the 300 block of Cahoon Road North in December of 2020.

Patrol officers arrived at the scene around 6:20 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. JSO says he was taken to a hospital where he later died.