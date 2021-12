The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday at 18005 West 26th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday at 18005 West 26th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who has been shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his mid-30's has been detained for questioning, according to law enforcement.

There is no danger to the community.