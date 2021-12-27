JSO: Man dropped off at hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

The victim told police he was shot near an abandoned gas station on West 31st Street near Golfair Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was taken into life-saving surgery Sunday night after being shot in the abdomen, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers who were working at a local hospital were made aware of a gunshot victim who had been dropped off by an unknown person around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, JSO said.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was suffering from a life-threatening single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to JSO. Before he was taken in to have life-saving surgery, he told police he was shot near the abandoned gas station on West 31st Street near Golfair Boulevard, JSO said.

Officers responded to the abandoned gas station and searched the area, JSO said, but they were unable to find evidence supporting the victim's account of what happened. JSO's Violent Crimes Unit responded to investigate.