Glynn County police searching for gunman in deadly Selden Park shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night at Selden Park in Brunswick.

According to a news release from GCPD, officers responded to multiple reports of a person shot at the park, located at 100 Genoa Martin Drive, around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim in the park with gunshot wounds. Glynn County Fire Rescue took the victim to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick Campus, where life-saving measures were attempted, the release says. The victim died at the hospital.

GCPD Chief of Police Jacques Battiste expresses his condolences to the victim's family with a statement in the release: "We know that the family’s grief and loss is a burden which no one can understand or comprehend." Scroll down to read the full statement from Battiste.

A second victim was also taken to the hospital by person vehicle with a gunshot wound, the release says.

The GCPD Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and worked through the night to try to find witnesses and suspects, according to the release. Investigators are now exploring all possible motives, the release says.

In response to the recent shootings and other acts of violence in the community, GCPD will implement additional measures to fight criminal behavior, according to the release.

"Through newfound cooperation and collaboration with the entire Glynn County community, we will provide a safer environment for all," the release says.

Battiste and the entire police department are asking all community leaders to come forward and call on the citizens to reach out to the community's youth.

"We want the young men and women of this community to know they are valued, they are needed, they are important and their future is vital to all of us," the release says.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or GCPD Investigations at 912-554-7817. All callers can remain anonymous, GCPD says.

Read the full statement from Battiste below: