JSO: Man found dead inside St. Nicolas-area home, police suspect foul play

Though the victim has not been identified, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the victim was a man between 40-45 years old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a man dead Monday night inside a St. Nicholas-area home.

According to JSO, at about 6 p.m., a person called 911 asking police to do a welfare check on a person in the 1500 block of Ferndale Place just off of US 1.

When officers arrived at the scene, they knocked on the door and attempted to call the person inside, however, they did not get a response, JSO said.

Police forced their way into the home and found a man in his 40s dead inside, according to police. JSO did not say the manner that the man was killed, but investigators believe foul play is involved.

Investigators believe the body had been dead for "a day or two."

JSO has not identified the victim and do not have any suspects.