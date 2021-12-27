Police: Lake City man arrested for threatening victim, dog with gun at Home Depot on Christmas Eve

The victim reported to officers of being in a verbal argument over the victim’s dog.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after threatening another person and a dog with a firearm at a Home Depot in Lake City, according to the Lake City Police Department.

On Dec. 24 at 11:17 a.m., officers were dispatched to 215 SW Home Depot Drive to a report of an armed person.

While enroute, officers were advised the armed person was leaving. The dispatcher provided a description of the vehicle to police and the direction it was traveling.

Officers observed a vehicle and driver matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the driver, identified as Stephen Poll, 79, was removed from the vehicle and disarmed.

The victim reported to officers of being in a verbal argument with Poll over the victim’s dog, during which Poll allegedly produced a firearm from his waist band which he pointed at the victim stating he would kill the victim and the dog.

Poll then left the business, where he was detained by officers during the traffic stop.