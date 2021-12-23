x
Crime

Nassau County deputies look for missing man with dementia

Felix Charles, 69, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Facility in Hilliard.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with dementia, last seen in the Hilliard area Monday.

Felix Charles, 69, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Facility located at 553600 US-1, Hilliard, FL 32046.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white writing, black pants and black shoes, deputies say.

He also suffers from dementia, says NCSO. 

If located, you are asked to call NCSO dispatch at 904-225-5174, or Det. Soltero at 904-583-9749. You can also email him at Hasoltero@nassauso.org

