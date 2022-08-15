Man arrested in multi-agency 'sextortion' case on the First Coast

As the investigation continued, police say multiple victims were located. If you feel you have been exploited or victimized call JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after police say he was extorting underage victims into sending him explicit photos and/or performing sex acts after convincing them he had access to their electronic devices.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Ofifce says Jose Manuel Pinto Florez, 61, was charged with two counts of sexual battery, two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a certain minor and five counts of extortion, along with other charges.

In June 2022, police say they received a report of a possible network intrusion. After the initial investigation began, it was discovered that an unknown suspect was extorting a young victim by leading her to believe her electronic devices had been compromised.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Florez, claimed to have nude photographs of the victim and stated he would release them if additional photographs were not provided.

As the investigation continued, JSO says multiple victims were located.

Additionally, police say Florez had met with at least one female victim and coerced her into sexual acts so that her photos would not be released.

At this point, Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Units joined the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives say they began engaging with Florez and a plan was devised for him to meet up with who he believed to be a minor.

Police say it was at this point he was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Simultaneous to the suspect being taken into custody, the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Florez's home.