Over 100 cyber crimes against child reported this year | How can parents keep kids safe

As part of their observance of 'Safer Internet Day' on Feb. 8, local law enforcement is targeting a particularly troubling kind of exploitation known as sextortion.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Social media can be a minefield, even for adults, but children are especially vulnerable. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it has already received more than a hundred cyber tips so far this year alleging online exploitation of children.

"There are individuals out there that will take advantage of children and adults alike," Chris Hancock of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Of the 140 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported to JSO this year, a majority involve teens and children sending videos or images over social media platforms.

"Children texting back and forth pictures of themselves or other children, which is against the law," Hancock said.

Kids are also falling victim to online drug activity.

"These pills look so much like the manufactured pills. You can't tell the difference," Sheller said.

So how do parents help keep their children safe?

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children advises parents to change privacy settings on social media apps to control who their children can befriend or message. Another recommendation is installing parental monitoring software and restricting new app downloads.

If you have a teen, you may want to look out for any hidden apps.

"So as a parent you have to be on top of that, you have to monitor your children. Know where they're going, not only physically these days but electronically you have to know where they're visiting who they're talking to and understand what they're talking to," Hancock said.