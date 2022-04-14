FBI Jacksonville warns of increase in 'sextortion' cases involving young boys

'Sextortion' involves adults, posing as young girls, to convince kids to send inappropriate pictures and videos, demand money to keep from, spreading the content.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI is warning parents and children of a growing trend you might not have heard of.

Innocent conversations on social media or in video game chat rooms may result in a crime of coercion.

FBI's Jacksonville Division tells First Coast News 'sextortion' among young boys is becoming a growing problem.

Adults, who often pose as young girls, are convincing young boys to send them inappropriate pictures and videos and then demanding money to prevent releasing the content.

"What we are seeing now is a scheme that is becoming more and more prevalent with young boys that is not just promoting the child sexual abuse material and the distribution of that, but actually trying to get a financial benefit out of it," explained FBI Supervisory Special Agent CJ Goodman.

In 2021, Goodman says there were more than 18,000 sextortion complaints filed with the FBI, with more than $13 million dollars paid by the victims.

Goodman says the crime is under-reported. "What we find out on these extortion events is that these victims are embarrassed. They feel shame and guilt. They are hesitant to bring this forward," he said.

The FBI offers this advice in keeping your children protected. They also provide a phone number and email for you to report the crime to your nearest field office.

Goodman says children are even targeted through email. "Do not click on anything or accept messages or images from anyone you do not know. As soon as you click on it, download it, you've opened up your device to malicious ware," he said.