JSO makes arrest in deadly January shooting

JSO says Aja Rashaud Bailey, 30, was identified as the suspect.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection to the deadly shooting of a man near Moncrief Road earlier this year.

On Jan. 2, police responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of West 31st Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the front yard of a residence near the roadway.  

Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded and pronounced the victim dead.

Based on a review of the evidence on scene, as well as interviews conducted, an individual was identified by JSO as a person of interest.  

A warrant was subsequently obtained, and on March 10, 2023, Bailey was arrested for murder.

