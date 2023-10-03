We’re hearing newly released interviews from the woman who was in the car when Patrick McDowell is accused of shooting and killing Nassau County Deputy.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — We’re hearing newly released interviews from the woman who was in the car when Patrick McDowell is accused of shooting and killing Nassau County Deputy, Joshua Moyers, in 2021.

McDowell plead guilty to first degree murder on Friday.

The woman with McDowell at the time was never charged with a crime related to the shooting death, so we don’t know her name but she did give the Florida Department of Law Enforcement the rundown on what she says happened the night Deputy Moyers was shot.

“That’s when the officer was like let me ask you this… are there any guns in the car,” said the woman.

She said, “the officer turns away from the vehicle, I guess to check our ID’s and that’s when Pat shot him.”

Investigators say Patrick McDowell was being pulled over as he drove near Callahan with the woman who was interviewed September 24, 2021 by FDLE.

The woman says McDowell had drugs and guns in the vehicle and expressed not wanting to go to jail.

“I can’t go back to jail and he was like well, at first I have to run I have to run,” she said.

The woman says she was shocked and realized quickly after being pulled over that McDowell went for his gun.

“I was in shock and I was like 'what are you doing?'” she explained. “It was literally after another… one right after the other (gunshots)."

The woman in the car with McDowell says they’d met someone in Jacksonville to get drugs and they were going trail-riding.

She says she couldn’t recall everything that happened.

“Some stuff I am just drawing a blank because I was so shocked and I never have been through anything like that before,” she said.