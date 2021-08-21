JSO: Shots fired at juvenile in Jacksonville's Urban Core

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone fired shots at a juvenile Friday night in Jacksonville's Urban Core.
JSO said the juvenile was shot at by unknown individuals walking by while standing in their front yard at around 6:30 p.m.
The juvenile received scratches and it is unknown what caused their scratches.
The child's mother came home and called JSO at 8:15 p.m. The juvenile was not transported to any medical facility and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Victim Crime Unit responded to investigate.
Anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.