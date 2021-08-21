JSO: Shots fired at juvenile in Jacksonville's Urban Core

JSO said the juvenile was shot at by unknown individuals walking by while standing in their front yard at around 6:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone fired shots at a juvenile Friday night in Jacksonville's Urban Core.

JSO said the juvenile was shot at by unknown individuals walking by while standing in their front yard at around 6:30 p.m.

The juvenile received scratches and it is unknown what caused their scratches.

The child's mother came home and called JSO at 8:15 p.m. The juvenile was not transported to any medical facility and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Victim Crime Unit responded to investigate.